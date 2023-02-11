Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NewMarket by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NewMarket by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $346.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.19 and its 200 day moving average is $312.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $370.58.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

