State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.04 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,607 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after acquiring an additional 968,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 719,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after buying an additional 679,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

