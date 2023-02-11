Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,950 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

