State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Peloton Interactive worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 82.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

