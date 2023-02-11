State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 12,187 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of HealthStream worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HealthStream by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 757,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 41,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

