Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $26.66 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. TheStreet raised Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

