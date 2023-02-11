Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Graham worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Graham by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Graham by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,316,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Graham by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Graham by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Graham by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $656.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $620.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.86. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $525.58 and a 1 year high of $681.70.

Graham Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.