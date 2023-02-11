State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 960 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $16,093,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE SMG opened at $76.70 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,777 shares of company stock worth $15,287,938. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

