Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stock Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Copa worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Copa by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Copa during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $809.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

