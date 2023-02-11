Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,016 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $56.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

