Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $108.20 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 103.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. CL King boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

