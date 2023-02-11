State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 5,847 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 5.8 %

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

TDS opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 175.61%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading

