Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oak Street Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $13,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,016,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 494,492 shares of company stock worth $16,343,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

