Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $15,507.80 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $15,507.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $39,686.25.

SentinelOne Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 24,668.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 140,609 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,716,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 95,746 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on S. William Blair began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.35.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

