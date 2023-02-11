Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.27.

Shares of TTWO opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

