Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Xencor by 119.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Xencor by 365.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 76.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xencor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XNCR opened at $36.95 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.72.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

