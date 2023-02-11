Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ingevity worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingevity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after buying an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $87.81 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

