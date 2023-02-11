KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,680 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,899,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 409,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 330,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.46.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Articles

