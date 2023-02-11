Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

