Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 404,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.25 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,771 shares of company stock worth $1,741,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

