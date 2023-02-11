Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 404,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.25 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33.
Insider Activity at Iron Mountain
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.