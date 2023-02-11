Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE OMC opened at $91.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.