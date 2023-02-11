Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 52.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

COO opened at $335.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

