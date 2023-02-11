Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 200,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Separately, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

NYSE HRL opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

