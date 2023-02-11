Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,871 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Coty by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Coty by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.41 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.