Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after purchasing an additional 437,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,570,000 after purchasing an additional 170,639 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 158,931 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.27 and its 200-day moving average is $182.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

