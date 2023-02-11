Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,417 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,240 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,562,000 after acquiring an additional 191,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,069,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.3 %

VSH stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.