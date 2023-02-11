Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 74,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $499,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $100.54.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

