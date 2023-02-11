Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Brink’s worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,591,000 after buying an additional 966,164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 271,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brink’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brink’s by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.