Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $118.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.