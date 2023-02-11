Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

HELE stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.41. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $82.94 and a one year high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

