Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after acquiring an additional 145,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

SWKS stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.53.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

