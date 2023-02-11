Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Commvault Systems worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6,466.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.57.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

