Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,401 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.5% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 229,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 745,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,924,000 after purchasing an additional 56,551 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at $137,444,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,236,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,848 shares of company stock worth $5,704,919 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

