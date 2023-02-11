Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

