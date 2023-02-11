Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.36.
Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average is $181.56. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
