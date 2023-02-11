Essex Property Trust’s (ESS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $233.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.13%.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

