FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $144.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

