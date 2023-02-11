Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $81,320.40 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $81,320.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Thursday, February 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.