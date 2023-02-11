Citigroup Trims Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price to $131.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $147.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EA. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $111.80 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

