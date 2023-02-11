Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $73.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EHC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

