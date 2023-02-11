BMO Capital Markets Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $145.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

FMC Stock Up 1.6 %

FMC stock opened at $131.20 on Thursday. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average is $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,062,000 after buying an additional 209,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,332,000 after buying an additional 61,796 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 30.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after buying an additional 398,785 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

