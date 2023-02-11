EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in EMCORE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in EMCORE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,154,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 199,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 466,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EMCORE by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 418,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EMCORE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Featured Stories

