StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Price Performance

ELTK stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Eltek has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -1.35.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 29.72%.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

