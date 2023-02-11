Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

