EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Lake Street Capital

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.50. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMKR. Northland Securities upgraded EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,154,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 199,126 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in EMCORE by 61.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 19,841 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 366,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 57,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

