Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $267.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.