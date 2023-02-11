Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Envestnet worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Envestnet Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ENV opened at $66.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -74.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.