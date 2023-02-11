Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $216,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $216,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $479,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,103,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,744,215 shares of company stock worth $76,500,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AKRO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $54.88.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.