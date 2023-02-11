Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

