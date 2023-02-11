Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 158,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 4.6 %

EDU stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -88.44 and a beta of 0.59.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.